Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Somerset vs Surrey: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 75th match of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast edition will see Somerset clash horns with Surrey on Friday, June 16. This is a South Group fixture that will take place at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, with the first ball set to be bowled at 11:00 pm IST.

Somerset are towering over the rest of the teams in the South Group points table with seven wins from eight fixtures and a robust Net Run-Rate (NRR) of 2.06. They have only tasted defeat once in this Vitality T20 Blast season and have challenged every single opposition that they faced.

Surrey, meanwhile, have equally been very impressive so far this season and are currently the second-ranked team. Their NRR currently stands at an impressive 1.903. They have only lost two games so far in this year's Vitality T20 Blast and have won each of their last three games heading into this important fixture.

As we build up to what should be a fiercely contested match, let us examine this fixture in more detail.

Somerset vs Surrey Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Surrey, Match 75 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Date and Time: June 16, 2023, on Friday, 11:00 pm IST.

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Somerset vs Surrey Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cooper Associates County Ground tends to remain flat and firm throughout the course of the game. Runscoring is not too difficult on this track as there is very little in it for the bowlers, who are bound to have a hard time containing the flow of runs.

The average first innings score at this venue is 174. We expect to see a massive runfest this Friday and chasing may be the ideal tactic on this track.

Somerset vs Surrey Weather Report

The weather in Taunton is expected to be very sunny for the most part, with temperatures expected to range between 14 and 26 degrees Celsius. Chances of rain are down to 0%, so we should be in for a good day of uninterrupted cricket.

Somerset vs Surrey Probable Xl

Somerset

Probable Xl

Tom Banton, Will Seed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Matt Henry.

Surrey

Probable Xl

Cam Steel, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Chris Jordan (C) Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Sean Abbott

Somerset vs Surrey Prediction

Somerset and Surrey have been neck-and-neck in this Vitality T20 Blast season and very little differentiates the two sides. Both have been on top of their game so far and have plenty of winning momentum behind them.

However, Somerset are marginally ahead of Surrey in terms of their overall track record. As a result, our win predictor tilts slightly in favor of Somerset.

Prediction: Somerset to win this Vitality T20 Blast match.

Somerset vs Surrey Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

Poll : Who will win the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 match? Somerset Surrey 0 votes