Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Surrey vs Essex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Surrey and Essex will face off in the South Group match of T20 Blast 2023 at Kennington Oval in London on Sunday, July 2.

The final league match between Surrey and Essex will be the second 'Proud Surrey T20' match. The stumps will feature a rainbow flag, and the ticket collections from today's match will be donated to charity.

Surrey are currently placed second in the South Group points table and must win this game to earn a direct qualification to the quarter-final. They have eight wins from 13 matches so far. They have lost their previous two games and will have to bounce back to winning ways to finish the league stages on a high note.

Essex have seven wins and six losses. Mathematically, they can still make it to the knock-out, but several results must go their way for the same. However, their current form is pretty poor to achieve this almost impossible task. Essex are coming into this game after four consecutive losses.

Surrey vs Essex Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Essex, T20 Blast 2023

Date & Time: July 2, 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: The Kennington Oval, London

Surrey vs Essex Pitch Report

The Kennington Oval will assist the batters more. The average first innings T20 score at this venue is 165, and Surrey have scored 252/7 at this venue. The team batting second have won most matches at The Kennington Oval. Therefore, we can expect both teams to opt for chasing today.

Surrey vs Essex Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, the climate will be cloudy in London on Sunday. The temperature will be around 19 degrees Celcius, and there will be 49 per cent humidity.

Surrey vs Essex Probable Playing XIs

Surrey Probable Playing XI

Chris Jordan, Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, L Evans, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, and Jamie Overton.

Essex Probable Playing XI

Simon Harmer, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Daniel Sams, Shane Snater, and Aron Nijjar.

Surrey vs Essex Match Prediction

Surrey will have to bounce back to winning ways to clinch a spot in the top two of the South Group. Surrey have lost their last two games. This is a must-win game for the team. They have added Jason Roy as a last-minute inclusion to the team. He will hold the key for the home side.

Essex will be playing their final league match today. They will look to end the tournament on a high and will look to end their four-match losing streak.

Surrey are expected to come out on top against Essex in today's Vitality T20 Blast South Group Game.

Prediction: Sussex will begin this game as favourites

Surrey vs Essex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : 0 votes