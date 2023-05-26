Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Surrey vs Kent: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Surrey takes on Kent in an exciting Vitality Blast 2023 match at The Oval, Surrey on Friday. This clash between the two South Group teams promises to be an action-packed encounter, adding to the thrill of the ongoing tournament.

In their previous match, Surrey displayed a dominant performance against Middlesex, winning by 73 runs. Batting first, Surrey posted a formidable total of 199, powered by Sam Curran's impressive knock of 68 and Tom Curran's half-century.

Middlesex struggled to contain Surrey's batting onslaught, managing to take only 6 wickets. Surrey's bowlers, particularly Gus Atkinson and Will Jacks, shone with exceptional performances, each claiming a three-wicket haul. Their strong bowling effort restricted Middlesex to 126, securing a convincing victory for Surrey.

On the other hand, Kent secured a convincing 7-wicket victory against Gloucestershire, achieving the target with 39 balls to spare in their last encounter. Kent's bowlers put on a remarkable display, dismissing Gloucestershire line-up for just 113 runs.

Michael Hogan played a crucial role, picking up 3 wickets. During the chase, Jordan Cox's impressive innings of 38* off 17 deliveries proved to be pivotal in guiding Kent to the successful chase.

Surrey vs Kent Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Kent, T20 Blast 2023, SUR vs KEN

Date and Time: May 26th, 2023, Friday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: The Oval

Surrey vs Kent Pitch Report

The pitch at The Oval, Surrey is expected to be batsman-friendly, offering true bounce and carry. The track is likely to favor stroke play and high-scoring encounters. Spinners might come into play later in the match as the pitch wears down.

Surrey vs Kent Weather Forecast

The game is set to be played in ideal conditions at The Oval, Surrey, with a pleasant temperature of around 18°C throughout the match. The weather forecast predicts no rain, ensuring perfect conditions for an uninterrupted game of cricket.

Surrey vs Kent Probable XIs

Surrey: Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Tom Lawes.

Kent: Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings, Jordan Cox, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Joey Evinson, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan.

Surrey vs Kent Match Prediction

Both Surrey and Kent have had a successful start to the season, winning their respective opening matches. With their winning momentum, both teams aim to continue their winning streaks and maintain their strong form in the upcoming matches.

Prediction: Surrey to win this match

Surrey vs Kent Live Streaming Details and Channels List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

