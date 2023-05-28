Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Surrey vs Sussex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Surrey and Sussex are set to lock horns in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Sunday, May 28. The Kennington Oval in London will host the contest.

Surrey, captained by Sam Curran, are sitting on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +2.850. They defeated Kent by 41 runs in their previous game. Sean Abbott was the star of the show after he scored the joint fourth-fastest T20 hundred, off just 34 balls.

Abbott also racked up the joint-fastest ton in the T20 Blast, equalling Andrew Symonds’ record set way back in 2004. In both matches, Surrey bowlers stepped up and they will be looking to carry the momentum into their next game as well.

Sussex, led by Ravi Bopara, lost to Somerset by five wickets to start their campaign. Skipper Bopara scored 88 runs off 49 balls with three fours and seven sixes, but his efforts could not pay dividends for his team.

After being asked to chase down 184, Somerset romped home with three balls to spare. Tymal Mills picked up three wickets for 28 runs, but did not get much support from others.

Surrey vs Sussex Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Sussex, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 28th 2023, Friday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Surrey vs Sussex Pitch Report

The pitch at the KIA Oval is generally an excellent one for batting. Bowlers may not find it all that easy. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Surrey vs Sussex Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 10-degree Celsius mark.

Surrey vs Sussex Probable XIs

Surrey

Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran (c), Tom Curran, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith (wk), Jordan Clark, Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Tom Lawes

Sussex

Tom Clark, Ali Orr, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (C), Michael Burgess (wk), Henry Crocombe, George Garton, James Coles, FJ Hudson-Prentice, Tymal Mills, Harrison Ward, Archie Lenham

Surrey vs Sussex Match Prediction

Surrey have looked the standout team thus far in the South Group. Having won both their matches, they will be looking for their third win on the trot. Surrey will go into the game as favourites.

Prediction: Surrey to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Surrey vs Sussex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Sam Curran to score a half-century? Yes No 4 votes