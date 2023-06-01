Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Sussex vs Essex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 32nd match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 will see Sussex take on Essex at the County Ground in Hove on Thursday, June 1. This is a South Group fixture.

Sussex lost their opening fixture against Somerset but bounced back to beat Surrey in their next game. It was a close-fought contest and Sussex prevailed over their opponents. They will hope to carry forward the winning momentum on Thursday.

Skipper Ravi Bopara picked up three wickets and bowled brilliantly to knock over Surrey on 148. Chasing 149, Tom Alsop (51*) and Michael Burgess (48) stitched together a solid partnership that helped them get across the line with one ball to spare with five wickets in hand.

Essex, meanwhile, had the perfect start to the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. They faced Gloucestershire at home in their first game and beat them convincingly. It was a high-scoring affair.

Gloucestershire were asked to bat first and they posted 195 on the board. Chasing a mammoth total, Robin Das played a whirlwind knock of 69 off 33 balls that helped his side ace the chase in the last over. Essex will be riding with confidence and will look to repeat their performance against Sussex.

Sussex vs Essex Match Details:

Match: Sussex vs Essex, Match 32, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 1, 2023, Thursday, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Sussex vs Essex Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Hove is a balanced track. There will be some assistance for the bowlers in the initial period. The bowlers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. There will be runs on offer for batters once they get settled in the middle.

Sussex vs Essex Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature in Hove expected to range between 9 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Sussex vs Essex Probable XIs

Sussex

Expect Shadab Khan to come into the side in place of Archie Lenham.

Probable XI

Tom Clark, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Oli Carter, George Garton, Michael Burgess (wk), James Coles, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Tymal Mills, Shadab Khan, and Henry Crocombe.

Essex

Don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Ben Allison, and Sam Cook.

Sussex vs Essex Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures and will aim to carry forward the winning momentum. Expect a cracking contest when these two sides meet on Thursday.

Essex look like a settled unit and expect them to make it two in two in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast.

Prediction: Essex to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Sussex vs Essex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

