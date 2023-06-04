Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Sussex vs Glamorgan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 47th game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 will see Sussex and Glamorgan lock horns on Sunday (June 4). The County Ground in Hove will host this exciting encounter.

Sussex has failed to make a mark in the tournament so far, as they won just once in their previous four games. They are currently languishing at the bottom half of the South Group points standings with two points and a net run rate of -0.919.

In their previous game against Hampshire, Sussex failed to impress in both departments as they suffered a disappointing 10-wicket loss. Tom Clark (36) and Fynn Hudson Prentice (31) top-scored with the bat while the bowlers failed to open the wicket column.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, have played significantly well in both departments as they have lost just once in their previous four games. They are currently fourth in the South Group standings with six points and a net run rate of +0.240.

Bowling first, Prem Sisodiya and Peter Hatzogloy delivered economical spells and picked two wickets apiece as Kent posted a competitive total of 189/6 in 20 overs.

In response, Colin Ingram played a blistering knock of 63 runs off just 31 balls at a strike rate of 196.88 and helped his team successfully chase down the total with three overs to spare.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Glamorgan, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 4, Sunday, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Sussex vs Glamorgan Pitch Report

The pitch at County Ground in Hove tends to slow down as the game progresses. The batters will be looking to make full use of the power play restrictions while the spinners are expected to play a vital role in the middle overs. The average first-innings score at the venue is 170-180.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Hove. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 50s.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Probable XIs

Sussex

Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Tom Alsop (c), Danial Ibrahim, Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), James Coles, George Garton, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Crocombe, Aristides Karvelas.

Glamorgan

Edward Byrom, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie McIlroy, Zain ul Hassan, Prem Sisodiya.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Match Prediction

Glamorgan will be high on confidence after securing convincing victories in their previous two games, while Sussex suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss against Hampshire in their previous encounter.

Therefore, the Kiran Carlson-led side will start the game as firm favorites to register a hat trick of wins against a depleted Sussex side.

Prediction: Glamorgan to win this clash

Sussex vs Glamorgan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

