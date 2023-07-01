Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Sussex vs Gloucestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Sussex will take on Gloucestershire in the English T20 Blast on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 07:00 pm IST.

Sussex are coming into their upcoming match after a thrilling victory against Kent. Sussex emerged successful by 11 runs by Duckworth-Lewis approach in that match. Ravi Bopara played a sensational innings, scoring 108 off just 53 deliveries.

Sussex displayed their batting prowess in the last game, placing a difficult goal of 228 runs for Kent. However, due to rain interruptions, Kent's target was revised to 128 runs in 10 overs. Despite their exceptional efforts, Kent fell short as Sussex's bowlers managed to defend the revised target effectively.

Gloucestershire, meanwhile, suffered a defeat against Somerset in their previous outing. Although their bowling performance had its moments of brilliance, it wasn't sufficient to halt Somerset on their home turf.

Sussex will head into the game as the favorites after their magnificent win over Kent. However, Gloucestershire will go all out to make a winning comeback. With both groups keen to secure a victory, cricket lovers can expect a spell-binding clash between the bat and the ball.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Gloucestershire, T20 Blast

Date & Time: July 1, 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Pitch Report

The County Ground's pitch is a respectable one. The surface may offer some lateral movement to the new-ball bowlers. The bowlers can take advantage of the little slope that leads to the ocean while they are bowling. Additionally, the breeze encourages them to swing the ball in both directions.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Weather Forecast

On Saturday, cloudy skies are expected with a temperature of 17°C (63°F). Low risk of precipitation (6%) and mild humidity (87%) are predicted with wind speed at 19 km/h.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Probable Playing XIs

Sussex Probable Playing XI

Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Oliver Carter, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Nathan McAndrew, Aristides Karvelas, Tymal Mills, Bradley Currie.

Gloucestershire Probable Playing XI

Miles Hammond (c), Grant Roelofsen, Ben Charlesworth, Ben Wells, Tom Smith, James Bracey (wk), Graeme van Buuren, Josh Shaw, Zaman Akhter, David Payne, Ajeet Dale

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction

Sussex have showcased an outstanding run of form in their recent matches, making them the favorites win against Gloucestershire. Their victory against Kent confirmed their potential to perform under stress.

Prediction: Sussex to win this clash.

