Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Sussex vs Kent: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sussex and Kent are set to face each other in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Tuesday, June 20. The County Ground in Hove will host the contest.

Ravi Bopara-led Sussex have struggled so far and are placed eighth in the table with six points and a net run rate of -1.536.

Sussex have reasons to worry as they will miss the services of Shadab Khan and Nathan McAndrew due to injuries. However, the six-run win over Hampshire in their previous game would have done their confidence a world of good.

Led by Sam Billings, Kent have strung together some decent performances as they are on a three-match winning streak. They are placed sixth in the table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.142.

They beat Gloucestershire by seven wickets in their previous match. Kane Richardson would not be a part of the game due to a side strain. Wes Agar, who plays for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL, has replaced him.

Sussex vs Kent Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Kent, (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, on Tuesday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Sussex vs Kent Pitch Report

Four of five matches in the T20 Blast at the venue in Hove went against the chasing team. Hence, teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Sussex vs Kent Weather Report

There will be a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Temperatures will be around the 20 degrees Celsius mark.

Sussex vs Kent Probable Xl

Sussex v Probable Xl

Tom Clark, Harrison Ward, Oliver Carter, Ravi Bopara (c), Ari Karvelas, Michael Burgess (wk), Danial Ibrahim, George Garton, Aristides Karvelas, Tymal Mills, and Bradley Currie.

Kent Probable Xl

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Fred Klaassen, Wes Agar, Michael Hogan

Sussex vs Kent Prediction

Kent have won their last three matches and are in much better form. Sussex have had their ups and downs. Kent will have a slight upper hand in their next encounter.

Prediction: Kent to win the match.

Sussex vs Kent Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Daniel Bell-Drummond to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes