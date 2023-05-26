Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Sussex vs Somerset: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Sussex and Somerset will face off in the T20 Blast 2023 South Group match at the County Ground, Hove on Friday, May 26. The exciting contest will commence at 11:30 pm IST, promising an evening of thrilling cricket action.

With their formidable pace attack, Somerset have emerged as the favored team for the upcoming match. In their previous encounter against Hampshire, Craig Overton and Ben Green impressed with three wickets each, supported by Matt Henry's two wickets, to restrict the opposition to a mere 74 runs.

Somerset's batting lineup, featuring Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory, and Tom Lammonby, holds great potential. Banton made an impactful start to the T20 Blast 2023 campaign, smashing 40 runs off 24 balls.

On the other hand, Sussex will heavily rely on the contributions of Shadab Khan and captain Ravi Bopara to lead their team. Having faced challenges in the previous edition, Sussex lacks prominent star players in their lineup.

Jofra Archer's absence due to injury for the entire summer, along with Ollie Robinson's potential unavailability, further adds to their team's challenges.

Sussex vs Somerset Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Somerset, T20 Blast, SUS vs SOM

Date and Time: May 26, Friday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: The 1st Central County Ground Hove

Sussex vs Somerset Pitch Report

The pitch at the 1st Central County Ground, Hove is expected to be batter-friendly, offering good pace and bounce. The track is likely to assist stroke play and high-scoring encounters, with spinners coming into play as the match progresses.

Sussex vs Somerset Weather Forecast

Hove is expected to be mostly sunny with a temperature of 18 degrees Celsius. The precipitation level is low at one percent and the humidity is predicted to be around 64 percent. A moderate wind speed of 14 kmph has also been forecasted.

Sussex vs Somerset Probable XIs

Sussex: Tom Alsop, Michael Burgess, Ravi Bopara, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Ali Orr, George Garton, Shadab Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Tymal Mills, Henry Crocombe, James Coles.

Somerset: Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Steven Davies, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Jack Brooks, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle.

Sussex vs Somerset Match Prediction

Sussex will aim to kickstart their journey on a positive note while Somerset will strive to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. Both teams are eager to secure a victory and set a strong foundation for the tournament.

Prediction: Somerset to win this match

Sussex vs Somerset Live Streaming Details and Channels List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

