Vitality T20 Blast 2023: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton pitch history and T20 records

Somerset had a fantastic season last year when they finished in the top four of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. After winning 10 group games out of 14, they qualified for the knockout stages of the competition. They beat Derbyshire in their quarter-final clash but went down against the eventual finalists Hampshire in the second semi-final.

Somerset won the T20 title back in 2005 but have failed to win since then. They will start their Vitality T20 Blast 2023 campaign at their home on Wednesday, May 24. The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton will be hosting its opening game against Hampshire.

Let’s have a look at how the pitch at The Cooper Associates Ground behaves.

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton T20 records and stats

The pitch at the Cooper Associates County Ground has a rich history. Placed right within the town of Taunton, this ground has seen plenty of records, including Graeme Hick’s 405* and Viv Richards’ incredible 322 in a single day in a county game. The ground has an overall capacity of 6500 and is the home ground of Somerset.

T20 matches played: 58

Matches won by teams batting first: 33

Matches won by teams batting second: 25

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Somerset 229/6

Lowest team score: Somerset 102/3

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton pitch report

The pitch at the Cooper Associates County Ground is a well-balanced one. The bowlers can do well when the conditions are right and they hit the right areas. The average first innings score at this venue is 177 but the bowlers can certainly run through the opposition’s batting lineup if they bowl well.

There are no big stands here at The Cooper Associates County Ground and the breeze flowing across the ground plays a key role. The pacers will get some good movement and the spinners can certainly get the drift required to trouble the batters.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

May 24 – Somerset vs Hampshire (11:30 PM IST, 7 PM Local Time)

May 28 – Somerset vs Glamorgan (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 2 – Somerset vs Middlesex (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 4 – Somerset vs Essex (7 PM IST, 2:30 PM Local Time)

June 16 – Somerset vs Surrey (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 23 – Somerset vs Gloucestershire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

July 2 – Somerset vs Kent (7 PM IST, 2:30 PM Local Time)

