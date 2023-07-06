Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Warwickshire vs Essex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Warwickshire and Essex are set to face each other in the first quarter-final of the T20 Blast 2023 on Thursday, July 6. The Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the contest.

Essex had a topsy-turvy run in the league stage of the tournament. They finished fourth in the points table in the South Group with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.088 thanks to wins in eight out of 14 matches.

They will go into the game after beating Surrey by three wickets. After being asked to chase down a stiff target of 196, Essex romped home off the last ball on the back of Michael Kyle-Pepper’s 75-run knock.

Warwickshire, led by Alex Davies, have had a stupendous campaign so far. They finished on top of the table in the North Group with 22 points and a net run rate of +0.819 thanks to wins in 11 out of 14 matches.

They will be high on confidence after beating Durham by eight runs in their previous match. After opting to bat first, the Birmingham Bears were bowled out for 141. But they restricted Durham to 133 for nine and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Warwickshire vs Essex Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Essex, 1st Quarter-Final, Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: July 6, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Warwickshire vs Essex Pitch Report

The pitch at the Edgbaston is an excellent one for the batters. A high-scoring match seems to be cards. Fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Warwickshire vs Essex Weather Report

There will be a 20 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

Warwickshire vs Essex Probable Xl

Warwickshire

Probable Xl

Alex Davies (C & WK), Robert Yates, Chris Benjamin, Sam Hain, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Henry Brookes, Dominic Drakes, Jake Lintott, and Olly Hannon-Dalby.

Essex

Probable Xl

Adam Rossington, Dan Lawrence, Michael Kyle-Pepper, Feroze Khushi, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, and Sam Cook.

Warwickshire vs Essex Prediction

Warwickshire will go into the match as favorites, given their stupendous form of late. Essex need to be much more clinical to get past their upcoming opponent.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win the match.

Warwickshire vs Essex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

