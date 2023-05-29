Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Warwickshire vs Lancashire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Warwickshire and Lancashire are set to face each other in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Monday, May 29. Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the contest.

Warwickshire, led by Alex Davies, are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.487. They will be high on confidence and look to go to the top of the table. They will go into the game after beating Leicestershire by five wickets.

Danny Briggs finished with figures of 4-0-15-3 and helped his team restrict Leicestershire to 166 for seven. Later, Sam Hain scored an unbeaten 65 runs off 43 balls with seven fours as Warwickshire chased down the target with 15 balls left.

Lancashire, on the other hand, are sitting pretty on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +2.024. They defeated Nottinghamshire by 22 runs in their previous match on May 27.

After putting up a heavy score of 208 for the loss of four wickets, Warwickshire restricted their opponents to 186 for five in 20 overs.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Lancashire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 29, 2023, Monday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Pitch Report

The pitch in Birmingham is generally kind to fast bowlers. Batters can also play their shots on the up. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 14 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Probable XIs

Warwickshire

Paul Stirling, Alex Davies (C & WK), Sam Hain, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Mousley, Chris Benjamin, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott

Lancashire

Dane Vilas (wk), Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Daryl Mitchell, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin de Grandhomme, George Bell, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction

Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament and have been clinical in their respective matches. The chasing team should win the game given their strong batting lineups.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

