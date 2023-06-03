Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire are set to lock horns in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Saturday, June 3. The Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the contest.

Warwickshire, led by Moeen Ali, are second in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.134. They will displace Worcestershire from the top if they go on to win their next game.

Warwickshire, also called the Birmingham Bears, will go into their next game after losing to Derbyshire by 17 runs. After being asked to chase down 175, Warwickshire finished with 157 for the loss of nine wickets.

Nottinghamshire, led by Steven Mullaney, are placed seventh in the table and are on a two-match losing streak. They will go into the match after losing to Worcestershire by 56 runs on June 2.

After being asked to chase down a mammoth score of 227, Notts Outlaws could only get up to 170 in 18.2 overs. Opener Alex Hales scored 71 runs off 35 balls with eight fours and three sixes, but his efforts went in vain.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 3, 2023, Sunday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Pitch Report

The pitch in Birmingham is usually an excellent one for the batters. Bowlers need to be accurate to get the benefits from the surface. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark. The humidity would not be on the higher side.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Probable XIs

Warwickshire

Alex Davies (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Glenn Maxwell, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Chris Benjamin, Ed Barnard, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney (c), Tom Moores (wk), Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Carter, Conor McKerr

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

Warwickshire will go into the match as favourites, although they lost their previous game. Nottinghamshire may find it tough to overcome their opponents.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

