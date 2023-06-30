Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Warwickshire is gearing up to face Nottinghamshire in Match 111 of the T20 Vitality Blast Competition on Friday, June 30. The game will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, and is scheduled to kick off at 11 PM IST.

Warwickshire have been in brutal form this season and have nearly secured their berth in the knockout phase. They are towering over the points table with nine wins in 12 matches. Warwickshire have maintained a phenomenal win record in their last five games winning all of them in fine style. Their NRR currently stands at an impressive high of 0.88.

Nottinghamshire are ranked fourth in the North Group Points table with seven wins in the last 12 games. Their NRR took some beating after suffering two defeats in their last five games as it currently stands at -0.229.

Nottinghamshire would be marginally disappointed after going down to Worcestershire in their preceding fixture where their batters failed to put on a solid show with the bat.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, Match 111 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 30, 2023, 11 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Pitch Report

The deck at Trent Bridge is ideal for batting as the venue has seen some big scores being posted in the last few years. The bowlers have a lot of hard work ahead of them and will need to toil hard for their wickets as there is barely anything for them on this track.

Teams have successfully crossed the 190-mark in 18 out of 62 matches played here and have managed to defend those totals successfully on most occasions. Hence it will be an ideal tactic to bat first and score enough runs to bat the opposition out of the game.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Weather Report

The weather at Nottingham will be slightly on the chillier side with average temperature not expected to breach the 20 C mark. The sky will be gloomy and overcast for the most part with wind speeds reaching up to 24 km/hr.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Probable Xl

Warwickshire

Probable Xl

Alex Davis, Hassan Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Mousley, Rob Yates

Nottinghamshire

Probable Xl

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Moores, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Steven Mullaney ©, Calvin Harrison, Imad Wasim, Jake Ball

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction

Warwickshire enter as obvious favorites in this fixture. They are in red-hot form this season and are at the top of the points table thanks to their dominating performance. They have delivered well on all fronts and are looking forward to maintaining their winning run as they slowly approach the fag end of the tournament.

Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, have looked slightly vulnerable against the top-quality sides and appears to be the least favorite in the upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win the match

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

