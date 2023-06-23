Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Warwickshire vs Worcestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The table toppers from the North Group Points table will get head-to-head as Warwickshire look to square off against Worcestershire at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. The game is scheduled for June 23 at 11 PM IST. This will be an evenly poised contest between two well-balanced sides who are eyeing absolute domination.

Warwickshire are dominating the points chart with eight wins in 11 matches. Their NRR currently stands at an impressive high of 0.711. The team is oozing with confidence at the moment and re looking to dominate Worcestershire yet again in this tournament.

Worcestershire are marginally behind in the points table and are currently ranked second in the North Group Points table. They have accumulated seven victories in 11 matches and are sitting with an NRR of 0.539. They have developed a steady winning momentum in their last three matches and would be looking to carry it on in this upcoming fixture.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Worcestershire, Match 107 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 23, 2023, Friday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is highly favorable for the bowlers. The quick bowlers can exploit the pace and bounce of this track to keep the batters on their toes. Spinners can come later on as the surface slows down making batting a very challenging chore on this track.

Teams have ended up with a score of below 150 on 25 occasions whereas, anything above 190 has only been scored on 20 occasions. In addition, teams batting first have won significantly more matches (48) as opposed to teams batting last (39). This serves as a clear indication that the chase is likely to get a lot trickier as we progress to the second half of the game.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Weather Report

Cloudy and gloomy conditions await us at Edgbaston with a minute 10% probability of rainfall. Temperatures will vary between 22 C and 14 C and can get progressively chiller once the breeze starts blowing.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Probable Xl

Warwickshire

Probable Xl

Alex Davies (c), Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Glenn Maxwell, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Rob Yates, Hassan Ali, Ethan Brookes, Will Rhodes, Chris Woakes.

Worcestershire

Probable Xl

Ed Pollock, Brett D' Oliveira (c), Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Mitchell Santner, Usama Mir, Patrick Brown, Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Prediction

Warwickshire have maintained an impressive run in their last 5 matches. They are in sensational form this season and have barely made any slip-ups so far. Worcestershire haven’t fared all that badly but they face a stiff challenge as they take on the Bears who have already defeated them once this season.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win the match.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Who will win the match? Worcestershire Warwickshire 0 votes