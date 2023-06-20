Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Worcestershire vs Lancashire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Worcestershire and Lancashire are set to lock horns in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Tuesday, June 20. The New Road in Worcester will host the contest.

Lancashire, led by Liam Livingstone, have a great chance of going to the top of the table if they win their next game. They are placed second in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.356 thanks to wins in six out of 10 matches.

They will go into the match after beating Durham by seven runs (DLS). After being put in to bat first, Lancashire scored 195 for the loss of seven wickets. Set a revised target of 158, Durham finished with 150 for three.

Worcestershire, led by Brett D'Oliveira, are placed sixth in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.456 thanks to wins in five out of nine matches. They will go into the match after beating Leicestershire by six wickets.

After opting to field first, they bowled Leicestershire out for 112 in 19.2 overs. Skipper D'Oliveira scored 51 runs as Worcestershire chased down the target with as many as 22 balls left in their innings.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Match Details

Match: Worcestershire vs Lancashire, (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Pitch Report

Two out of three matches at the New Road in Worcester went in favor of the chasing teams. Hence, teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Weather Report

There is around a 50 percent chance of rain, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 16-degree Celsius mark.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Probable Xl

Worcestershire Probable Xl

Ed Pollock, Brett D' Oliveira (c), Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Mitchell Santner, Usama Mir, Patrick Brown, Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington

Lancashire Probable Xl

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Luke Wells, Liam Livingstone (c), Daryl Mitchell, Rob Jones, George Bell, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Jack Blatherwick

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Prediction

Lancashire have a strong and in-form bowling attack and the Worcestershire batters may struggle to get going against them. Lancashire will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Lancashire to win the match.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : 0 votes