Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Worcestershire vs Leicestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Worcestershire and Leicestershire are set to face each other in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Monday, May 29. The Grace Road in Leicester will host the contest.

Worcestershire, led by Brett D'Oliveira, have had an outstanding campaign thus far. They are placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.464, thanks to wins in all four of their matches.

They will go into the game after beating Yorkshire by two wickets in their previous match. After being asked to chase down 176, Adam Finch’s unbeaten 30 off 10 balls took Worcestershire past the finish line with one ball left.

Leicestershire, led by Colin Ackermann, are tottering at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.754 thanks to losses in both their matches. They will go into the game after losing to Warwickshire by five wickets in their previous match.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Match Details

Match: Worcestershire vs Leicestershire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 29, 2023, Monday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Pitch Report

The pitch in Leicester is expected to be a good one for the batters. But the track is expected to get better. Hence, fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Probable XIs

Worcestershire

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Michael Bracewell, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Usama Mir, Adam Finch, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown

Leicestershire

Nick Welch, Soloman Budinger, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Wiaan Mulder, Rishi Patel, Rehan Ahmed, Harry Swindells, Callum Parkinson, Naseem Shah, Will Davis

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes thus far. While Worcestershire have won both their games, Leicestershire are yet to open their account. It would not be surprising if Worcestershire goes on to win their third game.

Prediction: Worcestershire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

