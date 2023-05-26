Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Worcestershire vs Yorkshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Worcestershire and Yorkshire are set to lock horns with each other in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, May 26. The New Road in Worcester will host the contest.

Worcestershire, led by Brett DOliveira, are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.750. They defeated Northamptonshire by 15 runs in the last game on May 24 at the County Ground in Northampton.

Adam Hose scored 61 runs off 40 balls as Worcestershire posted a massive target of 197 for the opposition to chase down. Thereafter, Usama Mir and skipper DOliveira picked up three wickets apiece and restricted Northamptonshire to 181/8 to register a win.

Yorkshire, led by Shan Masood, on the other hand, are placed eighth in the table with a net run rate of -1.700. They will go into the match after losing to Warwickshire by 34 runs on May 20.

After opting to field first, their bowlers faltered as Warwickshire scored 200 for six. Sam Hain remained unbeaten 83 runs off 45 balls with seven fours and four sixes. He was well supported by Chris Benjamin, who made 46 off 28. Dawid Malan, Dom Bess and Jafer Chohan scored 43, 42 and 37, respectively

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Match Details

Match: Worcestershire vs Yorkshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 26, 2023, Friday, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Pitch Report

The pitch at New Road in Worcester is a decent one for the batters. A fairly high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 20 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high 40s.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Probable XIs

Worcestershire

Brett DOliveira (c), Michael Bracewell, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Usama Mir, Adam Finch, Mitchell Stanley, and Patrick Brown.

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Jonny Jonny Tattersall (wk), Shan Masood (c), Will Fraine, Matthew Revis, Ben Mike, Jordan Thompson, Dominic Bess, Jafer Chohan, and Dominic Leech.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction

The hosts got off to a brilliant start to the tournament and are clear favourites to win the next game. Yorkshire needs to work out their batting order to get back to winning ways.

Prediction: Worcestershire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

