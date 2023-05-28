Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Yorkshire vs Durham: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Yorkshire and Durham are set to face each other in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Sunday, May 28. The Headingley in Leeds will host the contest.

Yorkshire, led by Shan Masood, are placed sixth in the table with a net run rate of -0.939. Having lost both their matches, Yorkshire have made a poor start to their campaign. They will go into the game after losing to Worcestershire by two wickets on May 26.

After opting to bat first, Yorkshire scored 175 for the loss of nine wickets. But Worcestershire chased down the target with one ball to spare. David Wiese picked up three wickets for 18 runs in four overs, but his valiant efforts went in vain.

Durham, led by Alex Lees, are placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of +3.725. They defeated Northamptonshire by 10 wickets and will be high on confidence.

Graham Clark scored 102 runs off 49 balls with 13 fours and four sixes, helping his team chase down a target of 138 with 40 balls to spare. Earlier, Nathan Sowter finished with figures of 4-0-15-5.

Yorkshire vs Durham Match Details

Match: Yorkshire vs Durham, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 28, 2023, Friday, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Yorkshire vs Durham Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Leeds is generally a good one for the batters. A fairly high-scoring match is in the offing. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Yorkshire vs Durham Weather Forecast

There will be around a 30 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the game, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark.

Yorkshire vs Durham Probable XIs

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), David Wiese, Matthew Revis, Jordan Thompson, Ben Mike, Dominic Bess, Matthew Fisher, Jafer Chohan

Durham

Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Graham Clark, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Luke Doneathy, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover

Yorkshire vs Durham Match Prediction

Both Durham and Yorkshire have had contrasting fortunes thus far in the championship. Yorkshire will go into the match as firm favorites.

Prediction: Durham to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Yorkshire vs Durham Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

