Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Yorkshire and Northamptonshire are poised to take on each other during the north-group clash of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. This match will be played at the Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, June 20.

After winning six consecutive games, Yorkshire suffered a humiliating 144-run loss against Derbyshire in the previous game. The team needs to forget this loss and get back to winning ways as they are currently placed fourth in the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.469.

Bowling first, the bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Yorkshire conceded a mammoth total of 212/4 in 20 overs. In reply, the batters failed to make an impact in the game as the team got bundled for just 68 runs in 11.2 overs.

Northamptonshire, on the other hand, returned to winning ways with a convincing 78-run victory over Nottinghamshire in the previous game. However, the team is still languishing at the bottom half of the points table with just eight points and a net run rate of -0.294.

On the back of Ricardo Vasconcelos' patient knock of 51 runs off 44 balls, Northamptonshire posted a competitive total of 177/5 in their respective 20 overs. Defending 178, Ben Sanderson returned with the figures of 3/29 as Nottinghamshire got all out for a mere 99 runs and lost the game by a huge 78-run margin.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Match Details

Match: Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, Tuesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley in Leeds is a nightmare for the bowlers as the run-scoring is comparatively easy at this venue. The batters can trust the pace and bounce of the pitch, while the bowlers need to be very precise with their lines and lengths while bowling at this venue.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Weather Forecast

The weather forecast in Headingley does not appear to be very promising at the moment. There are high chances of rain showers during the game with the temperatures expected to range between 13 to 19 degree Celsius.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Probable XIs

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, James Wharton, Shan Masood (c), Jonny Tattersall (Wk), Matthew Revis, David Wiese, Jordan Thompson, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan, Dom Bess

Northamptonshire

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Emilio Gay, Chris Lynn, David Willey (c), Justin Broad, Saif Zaib, Lewis Mcmanus (wk), Andrew Tye, Tom Taylor, Freddie Heldreich, Ben Sanderson

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction

Yorkshire will be eager to make a strong comeback after being thrashed by Derbyshire in the previous game, while Northamptonshire will be high on confidence after winning their previous match against Nottinghamshire.

However, the Shan Masood-led side have performed more consistently in recent games and are expected to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Yorkshire to win the match.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

