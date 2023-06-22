Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Yorkshire vs Warwickshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The showdown between Yorkshire and Warwickshire will get underway in the 97th match of the 2023 T20 Vitality Blast Competition on June 22. This North Group fixture will be played at Headingley Cricket Ground at 11 pm IST.

Both teams got a glimpse of each other in the earlier stages of the tournament which saw Warwickshire register a clinical victory over Yorkshire.

Yorkshire are placed midway on the points table with six wins in 11 matches. They have been thoroughly decimated in their last two games against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire, which slashed their NRR to a dismal low of -0.787.

Warwickshire are currently the table-toppers and find themselves on the brink of making it to the knockout phase of the tournament. They have excelled well in all departments and have only suffered three defeats in their last 10 fixtures.

With a win already against Yorkshire this season, the Bears are heading into this fixture with a heightened sense of confidence.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Match Details

Match: Yorkshire vs Warwickshire, Match 98 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 22, 2023, on Thursday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Report

The surface at Headingly will offer a lot of pace and bounce to the quick bowlers. And taking into consideration the gloomy conditions, bowlers can trouble the batters early on with a lot of lateral movement. If the bowlers get off to an ideal start, then they will have a very good chance of winning the game.

Past records from the ground suggest that chasing has been quite a challenge for the teams and the chasing teams have only been victorious in 22 out of 60 matches. Hence, it will be absolutely vital for the fielding side to restrict the opposite side to as few runs as possible.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Weather Report

Scattered rainfall is on the cards as the weather forecast doesn’t appear to be promising on matchday. The skies will be dominated by dark gray clouds as the precipitation rate is up to 50%. It is likely that we may see multiple rain interruptions during the course of the match. Temperatures on that day will vary between 13 C and 23 C.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Probable Xl

Yorkshire

Probable Xl

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, James Wharton, Shan Masood (c), Jonny Tattersall (Wk), Matthew Revis, David Wiese, Jordan Thompson, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan, Dom Bess

Warwickshire

Probable Xl

Alex Davies ©, Hassan Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Glenn Maxwell, Will Rhodes, Chris Woakes

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Prediction

Warwickshire have played some gritty cricket so far and have dominated nearly every opposition that they have faced. They have already bamboozled Yorkshire once in this tournament and are eyeing yet another victory against them this season.

On the other hand, Yorkshire face a stiff challenge as they are coming into this fixture with two heavy back-to-back defeats.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win the match.

