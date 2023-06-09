Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Yorkshire vs Worcestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Yorkshire will be up against Worcestershire in the 67th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022-23. The Headingley in Leeds will play host to this exciting north-group clash on Friday, June 9.

After a disappointing start to their campaign, Yorkshire have made a stunning comeback in the tournament as they have won four games on the trot, including a 30-run victory against Leicestershire in the previous game. They have climbed to fifth place in the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.046.

Batting first, David Wiese (50) and Ben Mike (30) helped the team recover from a batting collapse as Yorkshire could only manage a below-par total of 156/7 in the first innings. In reply, Jordan Thomson single-handedly destroyed the batting unit of Leicestershire and picked up five important wickets to earn a well-deserved victory for the team.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, are coming off on the back of two consecutive losses, including a four-wicket loss against Lancashire in the previous game. The team will be looking to get back to winning ways and reclaim their top spot in the points table as they currently stand second with eight points and a net run rate of +0.786.

After being asked to bat, Mitchell Santner played an important knock of 57 runs off just 33 balls at a strike rate of 172.72 and helped the team post a competitive total of 177/9 in 20 overs. Defending 178, Dillon Pennington bowled an economical spell and picked two wickets but it wasn’t enough as he failed to receive any support from the other end and they lost the game.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Match Details

Match: Yorkshire vs Worcestershire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 9th 2023, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley in Leeds is expected to offer a good batting surface for the game as the run scoring is comparatively easy at this venue. There will be some lateral movement available for the seamers early on but the batters can trust the pace and bounce while going for the shots.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Weather Forecast

As things stand, there are no chances of rain in Leeds on Friday. The temperatures on the match day are expected to range between 8 to 20 degree celsius.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Probable XIs

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, James Wharton, Shan Masood (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan.

Worcestershire

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Michael Bracewell, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Mitchell Santner, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Adam Finch, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction

Yorkshire won their previous game comfortably against Leicestershire by 30 runs, while Worcestershire suffered a four wicket loss to Lancashire.

Yorkshire have played some really good cricket in the recent games but beating Worcestershire will not be a walk in the park for them.

Prediction: Worcestershire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Mitchell Santner To Pick Two Or More Wickets? Yes No 0 votes