VK vs MON Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 Eliminator?

Vancouver Knights (VK) and Montreal Tigers (MON) will face each other in Qualifier 2 of the GT20 Canada 2023 on Saturday, August 5. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will host the encounter.

The Knights were once in danger of getting knocked out of the competition. But they defeated the Toronto Nationals in their last league and finished second in the points table. However, they failed to carry the momentum in Qualifier 1 and lost to Surrey Jaguars by 38 runs.

After opting to bowl first, the Knights restricted the Jaguars to 139 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Fast bowler Junaid Siddiqui picked up four wickets and showed his prowess.

The run-chase turned out to be disastrous for the Knights as they were bowled out for 101 in 16.4 overs. Fabian Allen scored 27 runs off 20 balls with two fours and as many sixes, but he did not get much support from the others. Matthew Forde finished with figures of 2.4-0-16-4 and blew the Knights away in Qualifier 1.

The Tigers, on the other hand, were the table toppers before their last league match. However, that changed and they slipped to third in the table. In the Eliminator, the Tigers came out firing on all cylinders and defeated the Brampton Wolves by nine wickets.

Skipper Chris Lynn was named the Player of the Match for scoring an unbeaten 63 off 47 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

GT20 Canada 2023, VK vs MON Prediction: Can the Knights beat the Tigers?

The Tigers will be brimming with confidence after how they performed against the Wolves in the Eliminator. They are back to their best and should be able to beat the Vancouver Knights to make their way through to the final.

Prediction: Montreal Tigers to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the VK vs MON match? Vancouver Knights (VK) Montreal Tigers (MON) 0 votes