VV Kumar: Classical leg-spinner full of zeal at 86

Vaman Viswanath Kumar is a name that was introduced into my cricketing directory by the great Bishan Singh Bedi. While researching for my book "Fortune Turners", the legendary left-arm spinner had advised me to meet VV Kumar.

After reading a bit about VV (as he is called), I realized that he was one of the brilliant spinners during the golden era of spin in the country. It was a time when every state team had at least one quality spinner (if not two) who could walk into the playing XI of any Test playing nation. Unfortunately, the Indian team could only accommodate three (or four as it happened once) at a time.

VV Kumar: First bowler to take 300 as well as 400 Ranji wickets

One glance at the First-Class record of these spinners will give you an idea about this problem of plenty that India faced. Take the case of VV Kumar, who has 599 wickets from 129 first-class matches at an astonishing average of 19.98.

He was the first bowler to pick up 300 as well as 400 wickets in the Ranji Trophy. So, I was quite hopeful to get some stories from the 1960s and 70s when spin ruled in the country during my visit to his house in Chennai in 2018.

As I rang the bell, a tall man with spectacles opened the door. It was easy to recognize that it was VV Kumar himself. But what was not easy to believe was his age. Nor was his child-like enthusiasm at the age of 83.

While explaining the intricacies of leg spin bowling to me, he would suddenly get up to demonstrate it. I was amazed and speechless. I am certain that many people at even half his age would not have such zeal.

"We had the passion to bowl to premier batsmen”

His love for the game of cricket was quite evident even now. But that was not all that struck me. I felt a great sense of warmth and hospitality sipping the coffee he had offered.

In between conversations, he would ask my wife who had accompanied me, “Madam, I hope you are not getting bored.” Now I wouldn’t call my wife a cricket fan, but even she loved the positivity that flowed through when VV Kumar spoke.

Never once did VV lament the fact that he got a chance to play only two Tests.

“More than anything else, there is always a world called passion. We had the passion to bowl to premier batsmen.”

This was his thought process. And he did bamboozle many premier batsmen of that generation with the revolutions on the ball and its parabolic trajectory. VV Kumar was a classical leg-spinner who laid a lot of emphasis on the basics.

Along with Srinivas Venkataraghavan, he spun Madras (as the Tamil Nadu team was called then) to many victories in the Ranji Trophy.

"We had the best rapport. He had the ability to control the ball with his fingers. I haven’t seen a more accurate leg-spinner than VV," said Venkat. About VV’s accuracy, Sir Gary Sobers had once told former cricketer V Ramanarayan, “The old chap still lands it on a perfect length in the nets at his coaching camp.”

The Madras leg-spinner VV Kumar had a brief but impressive stint in international Test #cricket during the early 1960s. Read #ParthaChatterjee on this talented cricketer in his column #FarAwayAndLongAgo@Ram_Guha @trvivek @sugataraju https://t.co/WZXTGJgWhS — SouthWord. (@SouthwordState) May 31, 2018

Speaking of camp, these days it is a different game that keeps VV Kumar busy. He assists and takes great pleasure in taking his grandson to various football coaching camps. And between these camps, he is always up for a cricketing talk.

Since that first meeting three years back, I have been fortunate to have many more discussions with VV Kumar. He has always been kind enough to provide his views on various aspects of the game. Every conversation in which he would emphasize on the finer points of the game has been a learning experience for me.

Today, as he turns 86 years young, I pray to God to keep his fervor and energy intact at all times. Wishing VV Kumar a very healthy and happy life ahead!

