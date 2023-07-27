WAF vs MINY Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 Eliminator?

Washington Freedom (WAF) and MI New York (MINY) will lock horns in the Eliminator of the MLC 2023 on Thursday, July 27 (Friday, July 28 in India). The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the encounter.

The Freedom, led by Moises Henriques, finished third in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.097, courtesy of three wins out of five matches. They were locked on points along with Faf du Plessis’ Texas Super Kings. But it was the Super Kings, who finished second above the Freedom with a superior net run rate of +0.570.

New York, on the other hand, had a great chance of finishing second in the points table. It was their net run rate, the best among all teams in the tournament, that could have helped them break into the top two. However, they lost to the Seattle Orcas by two wickets in their previous game to finish fourth in the table.

The Freedom will be low on confidence, especially after losing to New York in their previous game. After being put in to bat first, the Freedom scored 160 for the loss of six wickets. Glenn Phillips scored 47 runs off 35 balls with two fours and three sixes.

New York made a mockery of their bowling and chased down the target with 27 balls left in their innings.

MLC 2023, WAF vs MINY Prediction: Can the Freedom beat New York?

MI New York will go into the match as the favorites. Having just beaten the Freedom, they will be looking for a repeat of the same.

Freedom need to pull off something spectacular to turn the tables on their opponents in the must-win contest. The winner of this match will advance to the Challenger.

Prediction: MI New York to win this MLC 2023 match.

