WAF vs SFU Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match?

The Washington Freedom (WAF) and San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) are set to lock horns in Match 11 of the Major League Cricket 2023 (MLC 2023) on Saturday, July 22. The Church Street Park in Morrisville will host this encounter, which will begin at 3:00 AM IST on Sunday (July 23) .

The Freedom, led by Moises Henriques, are placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.276 thanks to wins in two out of their three matches. They defeated Sunil Narine’s Los Angeles Knight Riders by six wickets in their previous game.

After being put in to bat first, the Knight Riders put up a healthy score of 175/7 in 20 overs. Andre Russell was their star performer, scoring 70 runs off 37 balls with six fours and as many sixes. Russell was also involved in a partnership of 86 runs with Rilee Rossouw, who scored 41 runs off 30 balls.

Henriques was the pick of the Washington bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-0-26-3. Later, the Freedom skipper also scored an unbeaten 16 as the Freedom won with 11 balls left.

Meanwhile, the Unicorns, led by Aaron Finch, have had a similar MLC 2023 campaign. They will go into this game after beating the Knights by 21 runs in their last outing.

Matthew Wade was the Player of the Match after he scored 78 runs off 41 balls with seven fours and five sixes. Marcus Stoinis and Corey Anderson scored 37 and 39 respectively.

Major League Cricket 2023, WAF vs SFU Prediction: Can the Unicorns beat the Freedom in MLC 2023 clash?

Both the Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns have had similar campaigns thus far in the MLC 2023. Their batting departments have excelled, while their bowling has been impressive as well.

The team batting second may end up having a big advantage in the upcoming match. We'll go with the Freedom to make it three wins out of four in this game.

Prediction: Washington Freedom to win this Major League Cricket 2023 match.

