"Waiting for you"- Ravindra Jadeja poses for a trendy click ahead of India vs West Indies ODI series

Star Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently posed for a trendy picture in his training gear ahead of the 3-match ODI series against West Indies.

Ravindra Jadeja performed decently in the recently concluded two-match Test series, where he did well in both departments. He picked up seven wickets in the two games and played perfect second fiddle to Ravichandran Ashwin, who scalped 15 wickets to top the charts. In the batting department, he scored 98 runs at an average of 98 and contributed crucial runs in the middle order.

The 34-year-old all-rounder took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and shared a picture of himself, captioning it:

Waiting for you❤️ See u soon🤗

"I don't think Jaddu was upset with Mahi bhai at all"- Ambati Rayudu on rumors of a rift between MS Dhoni & Ravindra Jadeja during IPL 2022

Ambati Rayudu recently squashed the rumors which stated that all was not well between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during IPL 2022. Jadeja began that season as CSK's captain but relinquished mid-way after suffering a string of losses.

MS Dhoni returned to the helm of the side, while the all-rounder pulled out of the rest of the tournament later. Of course, the reason provided was Jadeja suffering from a rib injury. This development led to many rumors that there was a rift between the duo.

Speaking in an interview on Behindwoods TV, Rayudu cleared the air on the matter, saying:

"I don't think Jaddu was upset with Mahi bhai at all. It was just that he was sad because the team wasn't doing great. Everyone's performances that year were not coming up to the mark. He took a break because he wanted a mental break from what was happening. There was no misunderstanding, it was just gossip in the media."

Rayudu added:

"He (Dhoni) has put this team and has made Jaddu what he is today. He has nurtured him for what, 10-12 years. So he would naturally be happy that the product that he made has won the final for CSK after whatever happened last year."

Rayudu retired from IPL after CSK secured a title victory in the 2023 season. In the final, he made a valuable contribution of 19 off 8, while Jadeja finished the game with a quickfire 15* off 6.