Waqar Younis says Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi should 'calm down'

  • Waqar Younis has advocated a truce between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi.
  • Gambhir and Afridi are known for slamming each other on public platforms, ever since their on-field spat in 2007.
Aakash Arya
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 01 Jun 2020, 20:54 IST

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi are known for slamming each other on public platforms

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis wants an end to the online spat between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi.

Speaking on “Q20”, a chat show presented by ‘GloFans’, the bowling coach of the Pakistan national team demanded calmness from both parties, and asked them to resolve their disputes.

Younis said:

“The banter between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi has been going on for a while now. I think they both got to be smart, sensible, and calm down."

He advocated a truce between the two, and brought out to light the harm which is being done owing to their social media battles in both India and Pakistan. Younis stated quite clearly that both former cricketers should meet and tone down their ongoing banter, as it isn't beneficial to either of them.

Younis explained:

“In social media, if you carry on that, people are going to love it and people are enjoying it and that I feel that they both should be sensible and smart... It has been going on for way too long. My advice to them is to may be catch up somewhere around the world and talk it out if you cannot really calm it down.”

Shahid Afridi took a dig at Gautam Gambhir recently

Gautam Gambhir had a mid-pitch argument with Shaid Afridi in 2007.
The heated arguments between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi go a long way back to the mid-2000s, when they came face to face in limited-overs cricket. Both parties have since fired shots at each other through hateful tweets.

Recently, Afridi remarked:

“(Gautam Gambhir) and his attitude problem. He, who has no personality. He, who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He, who has no great records, just a lot of attitude. He, who behaves like he’s a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond.”
"I remember the run-in with Gambhir during the 2007 Asia Cup, when he completed his single while running straight into me. The umpires had to finish it off or I would have. Clearly, we had a frank bilateral discussion about each other’s female relative."

Published 01 Jun 2020, 20:54 IST
Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Gautam Gambhir
