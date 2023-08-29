Warwickshire vs Hampshire, Semifinal 1: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham braces for a high-stakes clash between Warwickshire and Hampshire in Semifinal 1 of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2023.

Warwickshire has been on fire this season, earning the top position in Group B. They won seven out of eight matches, sealing a direct ticket to the semis. Their latest match ended in a thrilling one-wicket win over Sussex.

Hampshire, on the other hand, had to take a scenic route to the semifinals. They proved their mettle by finishing as the second-best team in Group A, with seven wins out of eight matches. In the quarterfinals, they kept their winning streak alive by defeating Worcestershire by 10 runs.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire: Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Hampshire, Semifinal 1

Date and Time: August 29, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Warwickshire vs Hampshire: Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is anticipated to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. Batters can anticipate decent assistance, particularly as the innings progress, while the initial overs might provide some movement for the seamers.

A strategic mix of patience and aggression will be key for the batsmen to build substantial scores. The pitch's ability to evolve throughout the match might see spinners come into play as well

Warwickshire vs Hampshire: Weather Report

The weather forecast for match day has the temperature hovering around 19°C. However, there's a notable precipitation, suggesting the potential for scattered showers.

With humidity at 70% and a gentle wind speed of 13 km/h, players could find themselves contending with subtle challenges posed by weather conditions.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire: Probable Xl

Warwickshire

Probable Xl

Robert Yates, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess, Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Kai Smith (wk), Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, Henry Brookes, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Hampshire

Probable Xl

Fletcha Middleton, Nick Gubbins (c), Tom Prest, Ben Brown (wk), Aneurin Donald, Liam Dawson, Toby Albert, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Prediction

Warwickshire's consistent performance and direct qualification to the semis give them an edge. However, Hampshire's knack for rising to the occasion, combined with their recent victories, ensures they are strong contenders.

While Warwickshire holds a slight advantage due to their momentum, Hampshire's resilience could well tilt the balance.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win the match.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: England Cricket Board’s website and app.