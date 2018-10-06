Was Prithvi Shaw the right pick for the Man of the Match Award?

Prithvi Shaw was impressive on his debut

The Indian team completed a thumping win over the toothless West Indies team with two days to spare in the Test match. With an innings and 272-run win, the Indian team recorded their highest ever margin of victory in their history. Prithvi Shaw, the 18-year-old debutant from Mumbai who scored a brilliant century in the first innings, was awarded the man of the match.

However, considering the fact that there were other good performers in the match, the question arises as to whether the teenager was the right pick for the award. Let us then analyse the case of each player who could have been given this award.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, on his home-turf, scored his first ever Test century. With the ball, Jaddu picked up a wicket and executed a run-out in the first innings. In the second innings, Jaddu performed better with the ball, picking up three wickets at an impressive economy. Since his overall contribution to the win was higher, Jadeja would have been one of the better contenders for the man of the match award.

Virat Kohli

It was inevitable before the match that Virat Kohli would bring up his 24th Test ton at Rajkot. He did so in style with a beautifully constructed innings and was part of crucial partnerships too. Virat remained the highest scorer in the match and took a couple of catches too. On the captaincy front, Virat led his bowlers to take 20 wickets within 4 sessions of the game. Virat would have definitely been on the list of the man of the match contenders.

Prithvi Shaw, meanwhile, scored an impressive 135 runs on his debut and his effortless batting reminded everyone of Sachin Tendulkar. This would have increased his confidence and will prepare him for big things in his career.