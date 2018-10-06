×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Was Prithvi Shaw the right pick for the Man of the Match Award?

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
16   //    06 Oct 2018, 22:27 IST

Prithvi Shaw was impressive on his debut
Prithvi Shaw was impressive on his debut

The Indian team completed a thumping win over the toothless West Indies team with two days to spare in the Test match. With an innings and 272-run win, the Indian team recorded their highest ever margin of victory in their history. Prithvi Shaw, the 18-year-old debutant from Mumbai who scored a brilliant century in the first innings, was awarded the man of the match.

However, considering the fact that there were other good performers in the match, the question arises as to whether the teenager was the right pick for the award. Let us then analyse the case of each player who could have been given this award.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, on his home-turf, scored his first ever Test century. With the ball, Jaddu picked up a wicket and executed a run-out in the first innings. In the second innings, Jaddu performed better with the ball, picking up three wickets at an impressive economy. Since his overall contribution to the win was higher, Jadeja would have been one of the better contenders for the man of the match award.

Virat Kohli

It was inevitable before the match that Virat Kohli would bring up his 24th Test ton at Rajkot. He did so in style with a beautifully constructed innings and was part of crucial partnerships too. Virat remained the highest scorer in the match and took a couple of catches too. On the captaincy front, Virat led his bowlers to take 20 wickets within 4 sessions of the game. Virat would have definitely been on the list of the man of the match contenders.

Prithvi Shaw, meanwhile, scored an impressive 135 runs on his debut and his effortless batting reminded everyone of Sachin Tendulkar. This would have increased his confidence and will prepare him for big things in his career.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw Leisure Reading
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
2 knocks which prove that Prithvi Shaw is the King Of Debuts
RELATED STORY
Why has Prithvi Shaw been chosen for the first Test ahead...
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw's Test debut: Feats achieved by the teenager
RELATED STORY
3 Indians who need to be picked for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can star in the first Test between India...
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Debutant Shaw's historic ton
RELATED STORY
3 Openers who could replace Shikhar Dhawan for the West...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian Players to watch out for in the India-Windies...
RELATED STORY
Why Virat Kohli is the right man for the job
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can cement their place in India's Test side
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
TBA 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS TBA live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us