Wasim Akram has harsh remarks for Pakistan after dismal show against India

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
1.75K   //    25 Sep 2018, 09:56 IST

Wasim Akram

In the last seven days, India and Pakistan have played two encounters between them, which were expected to be hard-fought affairs given Virat Kohli's absence and Pakistan's recent form. Nonetheless, they came out to be one-sided as India won both the matches comprehensively. India won the first encounter (19th September) by eight wickets and second (23rd September) by nine wickets. 

The series of losses has invited a lot of bashing for Pakistan from their supporters and their former players. Right from Shoaib Akhtar to Wasim Akram, everyone has criticised Pakistan for the manner in which the team has lost their games. Pakistan's inability to put up a fight is something that has irked former players. 

In particular, it was Pakistan's former captain and the Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram, who criticised Pakistan heavily for their very ordinary performance against India. He also stated that Pakistan isn't helping themselves by playing weaker teams. He also hinted at the team's Champions Trophy win being a lucky stroke.


Play less but play quality: Wasim Akram

"I played for Pakistan for 20 odd years. I never thought I would live to see this day. The way we got thrashed… one-sided games. We need to play less against the low-ranked sides. I am all promotion of the game… one off it’s fine. But going to Zimbabwe, playing five one-days, three T20s. What is Pakistan team gaining from these tours? Nothing. They go and score runs there, hit double hundreds, but when they play good bowling, good teams, they come under pressure. We need to strengthen our team and play good teams in their home," said Akram while speaking to Aaj Tak from Dubai. 


Wasim Akram hints at Champions Trophy win being a lucky stroke

"These defeats will at least get Pakistan rid of their Champions Trophy nostalgia. There is no relevance of the Champions Trophy win which came one-and-half years ago. India’s main player Virat Kohli didn’t even come and God knows what would have happened had he been around," replied Wasim Akram when the reporter asked whether Pakistan was still bragging about the past while basking the glory of their Champions Trophy win against India in the finals. 

He finally concluded by stating how the terms of competition have changed between Pakistan and India since the 90s. "When we played India, they used to be under pressure. Now, Pakistan experience what India used to in the 90s. There will be wins or losses but there should have been at least some fight," said Akram on the show. 

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST

Contact Us Advertise with Us