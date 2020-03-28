Wasim Jaffer names his favourite opening partner during India tenure

Jaffer opened in 28 Test matches with this dashing opener.

Jaffer represented India in 31 Test matches and a couple of ODI matches.

Wasim Jaffer

In an interactive Q&A session on Twitter, Former India opener Wasim Jaffer picked Virender Sehwag as his favourite opening partner while playing for India.

Jaffer answered many questions from fans across various topics such as his most memorable Test knock for India, his prediction of who will win the ICC World Test Championship and a lot more.

The 42-year-old also spoke highly of Indian opener Rohit Sharma, claiming that the right-hander has a smart 'cricketing brain' and is also a match-winner on his day.

Virender Sehwag — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2020

Jaffer and Sehwag opened the batting for India in 28 Test matches from the 2002-2008 period and amassed 1031 runs at an average of 36.82. The duo's most notable partnership was the 213-run stand that they stitched together against South Africa in Chennai back in 2008.

Jaffer made a well-composed 166-ball 73 in that partnership, coincidentally in the same match that saw Sehwag getting to his highest Test score of 319.

Althought Jaffer enjoyed his best partnerships with Rahul Dravid, the Jaffer-Sehwag combination put up three partnerships in excess of 100. Apart from the 213-run partnership, the 159-run stand against West Indies in Gros Islet is also one of their notable stands in Test cricket.

While Sehwag announced his retirement from international cricket in 2015, Jaffer hung up his boots in March this year, bringing an end to his 25-year-old glittering cricket career.