Watch: Aaron Finch hits the first six of 2021 before becoming the first player to be dismissed this year

Aaron Finch began the new year in style by hitting the first six of 2021 during the Melbourne Renegades' Big Bash League (BBL) clash against the Sydney Thunder.

Facing fast-bowler Chris Tremain in the second over of the innings, Aaron Finch charged down the ground in typical fashion and smoked a length ball over long-on. The ball went miles into the air and cleared the ropes with mid-on up in the circle, allowing Finch to register his first six of the year.

Notably, this is the third time the Australia captain has hit the first six of the year while playing in the BBL.

The very first six of 2021

Aaron Finch will be hoping that the six proves to be the first of many in 2021, with the 34-year-old set to lead Australia in the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in India later this year. He will certainly have his sights set on helping Australia win the tournament for the very first time in their cricketing history.

Aaron Finch also becomes the first player to be dismissed in 2021

Aaron Finch was dismissed on 18 in the first game of 2021

Aaron Finch could not build on his fine start, as he was dismissed soon after hitting that impressive six. While trying to pull a length ball, the Renegades skipper top-edged a pull shot, allowing Thunder wicket-keeper Sam Billings to complete the catch and the dismissal. Nathan McAndrew took the wicket of Finch and gave his team the all-important breakthrough. Sam Harper and Rilee Rossouw soon followed Finch back into the sheds to add to the Renegades' woes.

Sydney Thunder had earlier won the toss and elected to bowl in the annual New Year's day Big Bash clash. Going into the game, the Thunder were second in the BBL standings and in inspired form. While the Melbourne Renegades were rooted to the bottom of the table, hoping to end their four game winless run.