Watch: Adam Gilchrist sends fans down memory lane with a six off Brett Lee

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 09 Feb 2020, 20:01 IST

Bushfire Cricket Bash â Ponting XI v Gilchrist XI
Bushfire Cricket Bash – Ponting XI v Gilchrist XI

During the Bushfire Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI at the Junction Oval, skipper Adam Gilchrist rolled back the years when he hit fast bowler Brett Lee for a six.

In the 10-over game in which his side needed to chase 105 runs for a win, Gilchrist opened the batting and received a wide delivery first up. However, on the next ball, the southpaw pulled a short ball from Lee for a big six. It is worth mentioning that Gilchrist had asked that the first ball that he faces is bowled by Lee.

Gilchrist, who was eventually dismissed by Luke Hodge, ended up scoring 17 (11) with the help of two fours and a six. He stitched a 49-run opening stand alongside former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson (30).

Gilchrist XI lost the match by a solitary run but at the end of the day, sufficient money was raised to help the victims of the bushfire.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash was played to raise funds for the devastating bushfires that have been killing thousands of animals in Australia. The game was initially supposed to be held in Sydney on Saturday but due to rain threat, had to be shifted the next day in Melbourne.

Watch the six here:

Published 09 Feb 2020, 20:01 IST
Brett Lee Adam Gilchrist
