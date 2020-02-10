WATCH: Adam Zampa's hilarious reason for colouring his fingernails for the Australian Cricket Awards

Zampa coloured his fingernails for Australian cricket's gala night, and the reason behind it will leave you in splits!

The prestigious Australian Cricket Awards were held last night and the ceremony saw the top performers for the previous calendar year being honoured for their hard work and imperious performances.

All the leading lights of the Australian men and women’s cricket team were in attendance for the gala, but leg-spinner Adam Zampa caught everyone’s attention for an interesting addition to his overall look – coloured fingernails!

The 27-year-old revealed the hilarious reason behind colouring his fingernails on the red carpet of the event, stating that he went ahead with the idea after watching teammate Marcus Stoinis doing the same whilst getting ready for the glittering night!

“I walked into Stoinis’ room earlier and asked him to do my tie up so that I had it all tight, and his sister Tas (Natasha) was painting his nails and I said I want to get them done too. So basically, that’s the full story,” Zampa said.

Stoinis and Zampa’s outrageous fashion choices aside, Cricket Australia’s prestigious night saw Aaron Finch win the Men’s ODI Player of the Year award, whilst Alyssa Healy won the Women’s Player of the Year accolade.

Marnus Labuschagne’s stellar year in Test cricket was rewarded with the Male Test Player of the Year recognition, while left-hander David Warner took home the coveted Allan Border Medal for the third time in his career in addition to the Men’s T20I Player of the Year award.