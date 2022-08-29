[Watch] Afghanistan fan kisses TV after Hardik Pandya wins the game for India against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

An Afghanistan fan was elated after India's win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28). In jubilation, he went on to kiss the TV screen after Hardik Pandya sealed the game with a massive six over the long-on region.

A Twitter user (YousafzaiAnayat) gave the cricketing world a glimpse of it by sharing a video on the social media platform. Congratulating the Indian team and their fans on winning the match against their arch-rivals, the user tweeted the following:

A H @YousafzaiAnayat . We the people Afghanistan celebrating this victory with or friend country indian people.

The video garnered a huge number of views and likes soon after and went viral on various social media platforms.

Hardik Pandya architects Team India's win against Pakistan with all-round brilliance

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a starring role with both ball and bat on Sunday to help his side edge out Pakistan during a tense finish. In the first innings, the Baroda player restricted the opposition batters with disciplined, shortish bowling and ended up scalping three crucial wickets.

When India were under pressure during the chase, Pandya (33*) held his composure and finished off the match in the final over. Speaking at the post-match presentation after the win, Hardik Pandya shed light on his bowling plans against Pakistan batters and said:

"While bowling my plans are pretty simple. I always do the same thing but it's important to assess the conditions and use your weapons. Hard lengths and hitting the length are my strengths but I make sure to put some doubt in the batters' minds and induce a false shot. "

On his thought process and mindset during the finishing stages of the chase, he continued:

"With the bat I look to stay as calm as possible and it helps me execute my shots. If I'm calmer I know it will come my way. Some chases you plan - I started planning from the 15th over and I knew that they had a debutant and a left-arm spinner.

"Even if we needed 15 off the last over I would have backed myself. I try to keep my mindset as clean as possible. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me (in the last over) and I have nothing to lose."

Team India will next face Hong Kong in their final Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022 on August 31 (Wednesday).

