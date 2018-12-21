Watch: Ashton Turner awarded a six by the umpire after hitting the roof of the stadium

Ashton Turner and Cameron White

What's the story?

Perth Scorchers' Ashton Turner was awarded a six after hitting the roof of Melbourne's Marvel Stadium (and not clearing the rope) during the second match of the 2018-19 Big Bash League against Melbourne Renegades.

The Background

The eighth edition of Australia's premier domestic T20 tournament, the Big Bash League kicked-off at the Gabba with Brisbane Heat taking on the defending champions, Adelaide Strikers. The visitors won the game by five wickets, courtesy Man-of-the-match Rashid Khan's 3/19 in four overs and Alex Carey's scintillating 70 off 46 while chasing the target of 147. The action shifted to Melbourne's colossal, Marvel Stadium for the second game of this season as the Renegades and Perth Scorchers encountered each other.

The heart of the matter

On winning the toss, the Renegades skipper Tom Cooper opted to bowl first. The bizarre incident happened during the first delivery of the 12th over bowled by Daniel Christian. A fierce attempt from Ashton Turner took a top edge as the ball hit the roof of the Marvel stadium and landed just outside the 30-yard circle only.

Much to the surprise of the fans as well as the commentators Brett Lee and Shane Warne, the Umpire signalled it as a six despite the ball failing to clear the fence.

Turner, who was really lucky to be awarded a six for that hit later told cricket.com.au, "I think it’s a pretty bad rule. It saved me tonight. I think it’s not fair. It should be a dead ball, you can’t predict whether they’re going to catch it, so there’s no fairer outcome than a dead ball". Eventually, the Renegades chased down the target of 104 in just 15.2 overs at the loss of six wickets.

What's next?

Indeed, it's a bizarre rule which has to be changed to facilitate fair outcome for a delivery. While the Scorchers take on Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Saturday (December 22), the Renegades will meet the Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday (December 23).

