×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Watch: Ashton Turner awarded a six by the umpire after hitting the roof of the stadium

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
590   //    21 Dec 2018, 20:19 IST

Ashton Turner and Cameron White
Ashton Turner and Cameron White

What's the story?

Perth Scorchers' Ashton Turner was awarded a six after hitting the roof of Melbourne's Marvel Stadium (and not clearing the rope) during the second match of the 2018-19 Big Bash League against Melbourne Renegades.

The Background

The eighth edition of Australia's premier domestic T20 tournament, the Big Bash League kicked-off at the Gabba with Brisbane Heat taking on the defending champions, Adelaide Strikers. The visitors won the game by five wickets, courtesy Man-of-the-match Rashid Khan's 3/19 in four overs and Alex Carey's scintillating 70 off 46 while chasing the target of 147. The action shifted to Melbourne's colossal, Marvel Stadium for the second game of this season as the Renegades and Perth Scorchers encountered each other.

The heart of the matter

On winning the toss, the Renegades skipper Tom Cooper opted to bowl first. The bizarre incident happened during the first delivery of the 12th over bowled by Daniel Christian. A fierce attempt from Ashton Turner took a top edge as the ball hit the roof of the Marvel stadium and landed just outside the 30-yard circle only.

Much to the surprise of the fans as well as the commentators Brett Lee and Shane Warne, the Umpire signalled it as a six despite the ball failing to clear the fence.

Turner, who was really lucky to be awarded a six for that hit later told cricket.com.au, "I think it’s a pretty bad rule. It saved me tonight. I think it’s not fair. It should be a dead ball, you can’t predict whether they’re going to catch it, so there’s no fairer outcome than a dead ball". Eventually, the Renegades chased down the target of 104 in just 15.2 overs at the loss of six wickets.

What's next?

Indeed, it's a bizarre rule which has to be changed to facilitate fair outcome for a delivery. While the Scorchers take on Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Saturday (December 22), the Renegades will meet the Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday (December 23).

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Big Bash League 2018-19 Melbourne Renegades Cricket Perth Scorchers Cricket Daniel Christian Ashton Turner
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
In love with the Gentleman's game since Ashish Nehra's aeroplane celebration against the English at Kingsmead! #26/2/2003💙🏏
Stats: Perth Scorchers - the most successful team in Big...
RELATED STORY
Big Bash League: Revisiting all the past winners
RELATED STORY
Big Bash League team stats: Melbourne Renegades
RELATED STORY
Top 5 bowling spells of all time in the Big Bash League
RELATED STORY
Interview with Ryan Ninan: People will be hoping that...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks in Big Bash League history
RELATED STORY
Big Bash 2018-19: A look at all the squads announced till...
RELATED STORY
CLT20: 5 worst moments of the tournament
RELATED STORY
5 aspects where Big Bash is better than IPL 
RELATED STORY
Highest recorded instances of runs scored off a single...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Match 1 | Wed, 19 Dec
BRH 146/10 (19.4 ov)
ADS 147/5 (19.1 ov)
Adelaide Strikers win by 5 wickets
BRH VS ADS live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
PRS 103/10 (19.0 ov)
MLR 107/6 (15.2 ov)
Melbourne Renegades win by 4 wickets
PRS VS MLR live score
Match 3 | Today
SYT 181/5 (20.0 ov)
MLS 74/6 (8.0 ov)
Sydney Thunder win by 15 runs (DLS Method)
SYT VS MLS live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 04:30 AM
Sydney Sixers
Perth Scorchers
SYS VS PRS preview
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Brisbane Heat
Hobart Hurricanes
BRH VS HBH preview
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Dec, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Renegades
ADS VS MLR preview
Match 7 | Mon, 24 Dec, 04:45 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Stars
HBH VS MLS preview
Match 8 | Mon, 24 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Sixers
SYT VS SYS preview
Match 9 | Wed, 26 Dec, 08:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Adelaide Strikers
PRS VS ADS preview
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Stars
SYS VS MLS preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Dec, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Thunder
HBH VS SYT preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Dec, 08:00 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Sixers
MLR VS SYS preview
Match 13 | Sun, 30 Dec, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Perth Scorchers
HBH VS PRS preview
Match 14 | Mon, 31 Dec, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Thunder
ADS VS SYT preview
Match 15 | Tue, 01 Jan, 04:00 AM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Sixers
BRH VS SYS preview
Match 16 | Tue, 01 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Renegades
MLS VS MLR preview
Match 17 | Wed, 02 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Perth Scorchers
SYT VS PRS preview
Match 18 | Thu, 03 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Adelaide Strikers
MLR VS ADS preview
Match 19 | Fri, 04 Jan, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Sixers
HBH VS SYS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 05 Jan, 07:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Thunder
MLS VS SYT preview
Match 21 | Sat, 05 Jan, 10:30 AM
Perth Scorchers
Brisbane Heat
PRS VS BRH preview
Match 22 | Sun, 06 Jan, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Sixers
ADS VS SYS preview
Match 23 | Mon, 07 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Hobart Hurricanes
MLR VS HBH preview
Match 24 | Tue, 08 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Brisbane Heat
SYT VS BRH preview
Match 25 | Wed, 09 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Perth Scorchers
MLS VS PRS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 10 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Renegades
BRH VS MLR preview
Match 27 | Fri, 11 Jan, 08:00 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Stars
ADS VS MLS preview
Match 28 | Sun, 13 Jan, 03:45 AM
Sydney Thunder
Adelaide Strikers
SYT VS ADS preview
Match 29 | Sun, 13 Jan, 07:35 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat
MLR VS BRH preview
Match 30 | Sun, 13 Jan, 10:35 AM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Sixers
PRS VS SYS preview
Match 31 | Mon, 14 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Hobart Hurricanes
MLS VS HBH preview
Match 32 | Wed, 16 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Renegades
SYS VS MLR preview
Match 33 | Thu, 17 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Thunder
BRH VS SYT preview
Match 34 | Fri, 18 Jan, 10:30 AM
Perth Scorchers
Hobart Hurricanes
PRS VS HBH preview
Match 35 | Sat, 19 Jan, 07:45 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Stars
MLR VS MLS preview
Match 36 | Sun, 20 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Brisbane Heat
SYS VS BRH preview
Match 37 | Mon, 21 Jan, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Hobart Hurricanes
ADS VS HBH preview
Match 38 | Tue, 22 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Renegades
SYT VS MLR preview
Match 39 | Wed, 23 Jan, 04:00 AM
Melbourne Stars
Adelaide Strikers
MLS VS ADS preview
Match 40 | Wed, 23 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Hobart Hurricanes
SYS VS HBH preview
Match 41 | Thu, 24 Jan, 10:40 AM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Thunder
PRS VS SYT preview
Match 42 | Sun, 27 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Brisbane Heat
MLS VS BRH preview
Match 43 | Mon, 28 Jan, 10:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Renegades
PRS VS MLR preview
Match 44 | Tue, 29 Jan, 05:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Brisbane Heat
HBH VS BRH preview
Match 45 | Tue, 29 Jan, 08:00 AM
Sydney Sixers
Adelaide Strikers
SYS VS ADS preview
Match 46 | Wed, 30 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Thunder
MLR VS SYT preview
Match 47 | Thu, 31 Jan, 08:30 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Adelaide Strikers
HBH VS ADS preview
Match 48 | Fri, 01 Feb, 09:40 AM
Brisbane Heat
Perth Scorchers
BRH VS PRS preview
Match 49 | Sat, 02 Feb, 08:00 AM
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Thunder
SYS VS SYT preview
Match 50 | Sun, 03 Feb, 06:45 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Brisbane Heat
ADS VS BRH preview
Match 51 | Sun, 03 Feb, 10:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars
PRS VS MLS preview
Match 52 | Thu, 07 Feb, 08:30 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Renegades
HBH VS MLR preview
Match 53 | Fri, 08 Feb, 09:40 AM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Stars
BRH VS MLS preview
Match 54 | Sat, 09 Feb, 04:00 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Perth Scorchers
ADS VS PRS preview
Match 55 | Sat, 09 Feb, 07:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Hobart Hurricanes
SYT VS HBH preview
Match 56 | Sun, 10 Feb, 03:45 AM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Sixers
MLS VS SYS preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 14 Feb, 08:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Fri, 15 Feb, 08:40 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 17 Feb, 08:40 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us