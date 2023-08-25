[Watch] Babar Azam fired up while shaking hands after Pakistan's thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is generally known to be quite a calm person who doesn't like to show his emotions on the field. However, he was absolutely pumped up after his team beat Afghanistan in a thriller by one wicket in the second ODI in Hambantota on Thursday.

The captain didn't seem to be amused after Shadab Khan was run out at the non-striker's end in the final over by Fazalhaq Farooqui. Babar was seen congratulating the likes of Naseem Shah and also had something to say to one of the Afghanistan players while shaking hands after the game was done.

Here's a video of Babar Azam being animated like never before:

Naseem Shah has performed well in crunch situations: Babar Azam

Babar Azam claimed that he had full faith in the ability of the lower middle order and the lower order to get the job done for Pakistan despite a mini-collapse in the middle overs.

From 176/2, Pakistan were reduced to 211/6, but Shadab Khan's 48 and Naseem Shah's lusty blows towards the end meant that it ended in heartbreak once again for Afghanistan. On this, here's what Babar stated in the post-match presentation ceremony:

"When we're starting with the bat, we just tried to get partnerships. Just wanted to see after 40 overs where we stand. Had the quality of batting later on. In crunch situations, Naseem has performed well. Always have to improve in cricket. You're never satisfied. Have to play the natural game. Looking forward to the last match. Looking to carry the momentum."

Naseem had done similar damage to Afghanistan's hopes during last year's Asia Cup when he smashed Fazalhaq Farooqui for two sixes in the final over to take Pakistan to the final. The runout drama has arguably added to the potential rivalry that could unravel during the Asia Cup 2023.