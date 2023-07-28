[Watch] Babar Azam gifts his jersey to young fan after Pakistan clinch series 2-0 against Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Babar Azam gifted his jersey to one of his fans after the conclusion of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday, July 27.

The incident took place after the visitors registered a mammoth victory against Sri Lanka, defeating them by an innings and 222 runs. With the win, they also completed a 2-0 whitewash to kickstart their new World Test Championship cycle (2023-25) on a positive note.

In a video shared on Twitter, Babar can be seen giving away his jersey on the sidelines before going to the dressing room. The young fan was thrilled to receive the jersey.

Meanwhile, another spectator was seen holding Noman Ali’s jersey. The latter took seven wickets as the hosts were bundled out for 188 in the second innings while chasing 411.

“Very proud to win the series” – Babar Azam reacts to series win against Sri Lanka

Babar Azam credited the team for winning the series 2-0. The 28-year-old lauded Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel, who scored double centuries in the second and first Tests, respectively. Speaking in the post-match show, Azam said:

“Very proud to win the series, all credit to the boys and the coaching staff who've worked hard from the last 3-4 months. Everyone put in their efforts for us to win the series. We ticked all the boxes, worked hard on batting and fielding. Not a lot of it in the pitch for the pacers but they bowled really well in both Tests. This is a team game, Saud in the first Test and Abdullah here were outstanding.”

He continued:

“We are taking it series by series and will try to perform at our best. We decided to play positive cricket and play up to our strengths. We want an improvement of at least 5-10%. It's not easy to win here, but we dominated them in both matches.”

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB Pakistan's highest margin of victory in an away Test



What a way to begin our ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 campaign



#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/fMsQCc2dOH Pakistan's highest margin of victory in an away TestWhat a way to begin our ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 campaign

Babar Azam and Co. will play their next Test series in Australia. The three-match series starts in Perth on December 14.

Click here to check SL vs PAK 2nd Test scorecard