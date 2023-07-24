[Watch] Babar Azam's speech to Pakistan A team after Emerging Asia Cup 2023 triumph

Pakistan captain Babar Azam inspired young players with his speech, following Pakistan A team's victorious campaign at the 2023 ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Pakistan A overhauled Yash Dhull-led India A by 128 runs on Sunday, July 23, at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Tayyab Tahir's splendid century (108 off 71 balls), complemented by fifties from openers Saim Ayub (59) and Sahibzada Farhan (65), propelled Pakistan A to set a formidable target of 353.

India A were bowled out for 224 in just 40 overs after left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem picked up three wickets for 66 runs. Arshad Iqbal (2/34), Mehran Mumtaz (2/30), and Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/26) ably contributed to the bowling department to dismantle the Indian batting order.

The young Pakistan players received a warm welcome from the senior team when they returned to the team hotel with the trophy. Babar Azam, who is currently leading Pakistan in a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, apprised the emerging pool of talented players about the hurdles they will have to overcome in the future.

While speaking to the Pakistan A team players, Babar Azam said:

"This is just a start. There are more challenges and hurdles to come. There are many things on your way which you have to face. You should know how to fight them. You have to find a way from where you can get out."

Babar Azam's Pakistan lead 1-0 in Tests vs SL

Pakistan defeated hosts Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Test in Galle to kick off their new World Test Championship cycle.

Saud Shakeel's scintillating double-ton (208*) helped the visitors bag a commendable lead of 149 runs in the first innings The excellence of spinners Abrar Ahmed (3/68) and Noman Ali (3/75) set them a decent target of 131.

Despite losing wickets in the middle, Pakistan crossed over the line, with opener Imam-ul-Haq unbeaten on 50. Pakistan will play Sri Lanka in the second Test on Monday, July 24, in Colombo.