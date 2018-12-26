×
Bat lands on its side during pre-game flip at Perth

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
1.44K   //    26 Dec 2018, 15:42 IST

Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers
Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers

What's the story?

As his the latest norm, Perth Scorchers skipper Ashton Turner flipped the willow during the pre-game bat flip and much to the surprise of him, his counterpart Colin Ingram (Adelaide Strikers) and fans across the globe, the bat landed on its side.

Eventually, the flip result went in Turner's favour as he opted to bowl first. The bat flip replaced the traditional coin toss for this edition of the Big Bash League.

The Background

The eighth edition of one of the much-anticipated T20 tournaments, the Big Bash League kicked-off on December 19 with the defending champions Adelaide Strikers taking on Brisbane Heat at the Gabba.

One week into the 2018-19 season, there is plenty of excitement in the air as action shifts to Perth on Boxing Day.

Defending champion Adelaide Strikers and three-time winners Perth Scorchers went head-to-head at the colossal Optus Stadium in Perth on a hot and humid afternoon. Though Perth skipper Ashton Turner opted to bowl first, something strange took place during the bat flip.


The heart of the matter

As Perth skipper Ashton Turner flipped the bat, it landed on its side thereby resulting in an undesired outcome. Here is the video of the bizarre bat-flip:

The incident, which happened for the very first time in Big Bash League, prompted the flip to be taken once again and Turner eventually won it and opted to bowl against the visiting Adelaide Strikers side.


What's next?

The Scorchers will take on Hobart Hurricanes in their next league fixture at Launceston on December 30 (Sunday) while the Strikers will meet Syndey Thunder at the Adelaide Oval the following day.

The Perth Scorchers are currently reeling at the bottom of the eight-team standings having lost both the fixtures they have played while the Adelaide Strikers are at fourth having won one and lost one game so far.

