Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara shakes his leg at SCG, Kohli gives hilarious reason for the dance

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
374   //    07 Jan 2019, 14:45 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara dances after India's win at SCG
Cheteshwar Pujara dances after India's win at SCG

Earlier today, the Indian team created history by registering their first ever Test series win in Australia. With this, they also became the first Asian side to achieve the feat.

Over the last month, Virat Kohli and his men have played some excellent cricket, completely outplaying the Australians in all three departments. The architect behind the historic series win has to be Cheteshwar Pujara, who was deservedly given the Man of the Series award.

The right-hander proved to be the difference between both the teams as the Australian bowlers were not able to get him out and the Saurashtra batsman disintegrated them, both physically and mentally.

In the four matches, he scored 521 runs in seven innings at an average of 74.42 and ended the series as the highest run-getter. He also faced as many as 1258 deliveries in the whole series, which is the most by an Indian batsman in a Test Series in Australia, overtaking Rahul Dravid's tally of 1203 in the 2003-04 series.

After day 5 was washed out due to rain, the Indian players celebrated the historic moment and it also featured something that does not happen too often, Cheteshwar Pujara shaking his legs. The Indian batsman, who is known for his calm demeanor, doesn't normally involve himself in these things but today, he was seen dancing thanks to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Even captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri were bemused by this and couldn't control their laughter.

“That was the Pujara dance because when he walks he doesn’t move his hands. It was an extension of his walk. Rishabh came up with it to try get Pujara to shake a leg. It was very easy but Pujara couldn’t even do that,” Kohli explained with a smile during the press conference.

Now, Pujara will fly back to India and will have a few months' break before India's next assignment. However, he is expected to go and grind it out in the County Championships while his Indian teammates play in the IPL.

Also read: 2019-2021 ICC World Test Championship: India's complete schedule

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli
Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
