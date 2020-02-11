Watch: David Warner breaks down during award acceptance speech

David Warner at the 2020 Australian Cricket Awards

David Warner received the Allan Border Medal after having a fantastic 2019. During his speech, Warner spoke about the 'Sandpaper Gate' that had happened in South Africa and how the 12-month ban that followed was so difficult for him to handle. He broke down into tears while speaking about it and also revealed that it was an extremely hard time to face.

“I know I’ve let you guys down in the past. It’s just been remarkable to come back. With the World Cup, to not go the whole way was disappointing. The Ashes, retaining that was fantastic - I obviously didn’t turn up and I apologize for that - but I really had the hunger and determination to come back and do the best for our team,” Warner said in his speech.

“To come back and have a summer like that and just contribute, it really put a smile on my face - and I hope it did for you guys as well. Getting cricket taken away from you - something I’ve always dreamt of - it really, really hurt,” he further said.

Warner thanked his wife and stated that her support was extremely crucial for him during his time away from the game and she was a big factor in making him believe that he could make a strong comeback and play for Australia one day.

“My wife , as I said before, my rock. You’re absolutely amazing. I don’t know what can ever break you. You’re absolutely fantastic. You’re an inspiration, not just to me but to the girls. I can’t thank you enough for what you do for me and our family. I love you dearly,” he concluded.