[Watch] Dinesh Karthik shares some throwback photos on World Social Media Day

Dinesh Karthik took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 30) to share some special moments from his life on World Social Media Day.

The Tamil Nadu batsman uploaded a video that showed him celebrating with his Mumbai Indians teammates after winning the IPL trophy, the Champions Trophy in 2013, and some cherished memories with his family and loved ones.

He captioned the clip:

"On #SocialMediaDay, throwback to some of my early posts on Instagram! 📸 #reelsinstagram #memories #throwback #socialmedia.

Dinesh Karthik wins hearts with his commentary stint at the WTC final

Dinesh Karthik was one of the voices in the commentary panel for the WTC final along with Ian Bishop, Isa Guha, Nasser Hussain, and Michael Atherton.

The 36-year-old was witty and funny as he blended effortlessly with his fellow commentators. He made some astute observations about the game and his style of commentary garnered major praise on social media.

Soon after the match, he took to Instagram to thank the fans for their support and wrote:

"WTC Journey, This one, I just cannot describe it in words... I started this journey to experience the other side of cricket and wanted to share the journey with y'all too... and the love and appreciation I got from everyone just made everything worth it! Love you all! ❣️ #WTCFinal #Journey #England #saturdayvibes."

Dinesh Karthik optimistic about his chances of a comeback

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda, Karthik did not rule out making a comeback to the Indian side. He said:

"100%. I think if you go by my stats, in domestic cricket, in the IPL, in T20Is - I'm very confident and I genuinely believe I should be there in the team. The rest is up to the selectors and the think tank to obviously pick the team. I believe I can contribute to this team in the middle order and I'm looking forward to showcasing my skills in the T20 format."

