Watch: England fans mock Virat Kohli and team after Edgbaston Test

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
861   //    07 Aug 2018, 11:40 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

Virat Kohli has been the talk of the town recently after his superlative batting effort in the first Test against England at Edgbaston. Kohli had 134 runs from his previous 10 Test innings in England, but on this tour, he overhauled that mark with a 149-run knock in the first innings of first Test.

Not only that, he returned in the second innings and played a 51-run knock to steer India closer to the 194 runs target set by England. His teammates, however, couldn't support him to the fullest of their abilities and Team India fell short by 31 runs. The Indian skipper surpassed Australia's Steve Smith at the top of the ICC Test rankings as well.

While there was a section of England fans who hailed Kohli for his performance and joined the Indian fans in singing chants for the 29-year-old, there were some who mocked the Indian team and fans chanting, "where's your Virat Kohli gone, we have James Anderson..."

The England fans can be seen chanting in front of the team bus in the video.


Previously, the Bharat Army had come up with a chant for Kohli after his century in the first innings: “We’ve got Kohli, Virat Kohli, I just don’t think you understand, he’s MS Dhoni’s man, he smashes Pakistan, we’ve got Virat Kohli!” 

Kohli, post the defeat, expressed his displeasure over the performance of his batsmen and called out his top order to learn a trade or two from their lower order batsmen.

“Our shot selection could have been better. We definitely need to apply ourselves better with the bat, but England came back superbly.

"There's a lot to learn from the lower order. In first innings, Ishant and Umesh stuck in there. Again, Ishant showed character here, Umesh stuck it out with Hardik so those kinds of things make you feel like as top order batsmen we need to apply ourselves better.

“Just look at ourselves in the mirror. There's no hiding from this game. We have to step on the field. Whatever you are feeling inside will come out in no time. We just got to be positive fearless, enjoy our cricket. Try to take the negatives out of the equation, look at the positives and build on those," said the 29-year-old.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli
Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Contact Us Advertise with Us