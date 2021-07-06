[Watch] Harbhajan Singh shares flashback video from 1998 Commonwealth Games

Former Team India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has shared a rare video from a cricket match played at the Commonwealth Games in 1998.

Cricket was included in the Commonwealth Games for the first time during the 1998 edition in Malaysia. The sport will return to the tournament as a women's event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The matches will be played in a T20 format.

On Tuesday, Harbhajan went into flashback mode and uploaded a video of himself bowling during a Commonwealth Games match between India and Antigua and Barbuda.

In the clip, Harbhajan is seen dismissing Antigua and Barbuda batsman Sylvester Joseph. The veteran cricketer shared the video with the caption:

“Nostalgia when cricket was played in commonwealth games.. #grateful.”

India was led by Ajay Jadeja in the 1998 Commonwealth Games, while Anil Kumble was the vice-captain. Apart from Harbhajan, the Indian team also included Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Robin Singh.

India finished third in their group and was knocked out. South Africa went on to win the gold medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games, defeating Australia in the final.

Harbhajan Singh's all-time XI

On the occasion of Harbhajan Singh's 41st birthday, which was on July 3, Lord’s Cricket Ground’s Facebook page shared an old video in which the off-spinner can be seen naming his all-time XI.

Harbhajan picked four Indians, two Australians, two Sri Lankans, one Englishman, one South African and one Pakistani in his all-time XI. He named former India skipper MS Dhoni as captain of the side.

Harbhajan chose Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as openers and current India captain Virat Kohli for the No. 3 spot.

The Turbanator picked one of his fiercest rivals on the cricket field, Ricky Ponting, for the No. 4 slot. Ponting is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen and among the best captains in the history of the game.

For the next two positions, Harbhajan chose two all-rounders - South Africa’s Jacques Kallis and England’s Andrew Flintoff. Captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni would come in at No. 7 in Harbhajan’s all-time XI.

Four bowling legends, Wasim Akram, Lasith Malinga, Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, complete Harbhajan’s all-time XI, with India great Anil Kumble missing out.

Harbhajan Singh’s all-time XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Andrew Flintoff, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Lasith Malinga, Muttiah Muralitharan

