WATCH: Hardik Pandya dances to the tunes of Bharat Army's chants at Sydney! 

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
06 Jan 2019, 12:42 IST

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya

What's the story?

Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya was spotted dancing to the tunes of Bharat Army chants at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Though the Mumbai Indians star, who returned from the injury, has not made the XI for the 'New Year's Test', he was fielding as a substitute during the ongoing SCG Test.

The Background

After taking an unassailable 2-1 lead by winning the historic Boxing Day Test at Melbourne last week, Virat Kohli's men were determined to make it 3-1 by sealing a win at Sydney. Team India's batting in the first innings made their intentions clear as they declared after scoring 622-7, courtesy centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant.

Fate had other ideas as incessant rain stopped the play on day three during the hosts' first innings. At the end of the third day, Australia managed 236-6 in 83.3 overs. Though an early start was expected to the penultimate day of the fourth Test, it wasn't the case. Due to a heavy downpour, there was a three and a half hour delay to the start of play on day four.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya made the headlines on day 3 of the match when the Baroda all-rounder, who is not in the playing XI, was fielding as a substitute fielder. After hearing the chants of the 'Bharat Army' from the stands behind, Pandya flaunted his dancing skills that went viral all over the social media. Here is the video of that incident:

Whether he is in the XI or not, Pandya never fails to entertain the fans!

What's next?

After being bundled out for 300 in the first innings, Australia was forced to follow-on by Kohli's men. With just six runs on the board in the second innings, the hosts still trail India by 316 runs. Meanwhile, the Indians, who were able to bowl just 25.3 overs on day four due to incessant rain, must take all 10 wickets on the final day of the final Test. An exciting end awaits all of us!

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
In love with the Gentleman's game since Ashish Nehra's aeroplane celebration against the English at Kingsmead! #26/2/2003💙🏏
