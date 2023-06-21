[Watch] India 'A' celebrate their ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup triumph in style 

India 'A' squad members celebrated the Asian Cricket Council Women's Teams Emerging Cup win in style. The ACC and the BCCI shared the video of their celebrations on Instagram earlier today.

The ACC organized a tournament for the emerging women's teams of Asia in Hong Kong. The final match of the tournament took place earlier today at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, where India 'A' defeated Bangladesh 'A' to become the champions.

Celebrating the win in style, the India 'A' squad members placed the trophy in the middle and stood around it in a circle. The team then lifted the trophy and began their celebrations at once.

You can watch the video here:

More than 45,000 fans have liked the video inside just 15 minutes. The BCCI congratulated the Indian team for winning the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup in the caption of the Instagram post.

Kanika Ahuja helped India 'A' win the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup final

All-rounder Kanika Ahuja helped the Girls in Blue win the tournament's summit clash earlier today in Hong Kong. She scored an unbeaten 23-ball 30 in the first innings, guiding the Indian side to 127/7 in their 20 overs. Dinesh Vrinda chipped in with a 29-ball 36 while batting at number three.

In reply, Bangladesh 'A' got all out for just 96 runs in 19.2 overs. Shathi Rani, Shobhana Mostary and Nahida Akter were the only three Bangladeshi batters to touch double digits. Akter remained not out on 17 runs off 22 deliveries and was the top-scorer for her team.

Shreyanka Patil stole the show by taking four wickets in the second innings. Mannat Kashyap supported her with a three-wicket haul, while Kanika Ahuja bagged two wickets. Patil won the Player of the Series award for picking up nine wickets in the tournament.

