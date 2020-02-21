Watch: Inside the Indian women’s cricket team dressing room with Veda Krishnamurthy

Australia v India - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has posted a video of Indian women’s cricket team batter Veda Krishnamurthy, in which she takes you on a mini-tour of the Indian dressing room. The video begins with Veda showing how the ICC has made separate seating corners for every team member in the dressing room so that there are no fights over who sits where!

She then takes us through captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s mess, in which her gear and clothes are laying on the floor unorganised, while also showing you her own dressing table, which has everything kept in an organising way in her suitcase.

She goes on to introduce Shikha Pandey as someone who plays a lot of motivational songs in the dressing room while adding that Shefali Verma and Poonam Yadav are among the quietest.

Watch the entire video here

Meanwhile, India made a great start to their World Cup campaign by beating hosts Australia by 17 runs in the opening match. Poonam Yadav emerged as the star of the night with her four wickets for 19 runs in her four-overs as Australia were bundled out on 115 in 19.5 overs after India put up a target of 132 in the first innings.