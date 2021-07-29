Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues jams with Nothern Superchargers teammate Laura Wolvaardt

Team India batter Jemimah Rodrigues is currently enjoying her best form in the ongoing The Hundred. However, she recently showed a different side to herself on social media.

In a recent video uploaded on Instagram, Jemimah Rodrigues could be seen strumming the guitar alongside Laura Wolvaardt, who sang a wonderful song she had written. Rodrigues captioned the video:

"Fall In Love Again (cover). Tickets for our next concert have been SOLD OUT. Lead singer: @laurawolvaardt. Guitarist: @jemimahrodrigues. PS: This song is originally written and composed by @laurawolvaardt. How good is she!!!"

The song 'Fall in Love Again' was a treat for the fans as both Laura Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues showed off their singing chops in the clip.

Jemimah Rodrigues is in sublime form in The Hundred

Jemimah Rodrigues has set the stage on fire with her swashbuckling ability in only her second game at The Hundred. After a string of low scores in the international arena, Rodrigues has truly bounced back in style.

She scored an unbeaten 92 in the first game and backed it with another half-century against the Trent Rockets. The 20-year-old was extremely happy with her efforts and stated that the calmness in the middle helped her side get over the line. After her match-winning knock against the Welsh Fire, Jemimah Rodrigues said:

"It's never easy to keep your cool. The run-out was my mistake so I knew I had to take responsibility after Laura was out. I had to just keep it calm and simple. I'd like to thank my mom and dad for supporting me. It's been a tough time for me, sitting out and not getting runs (in the Indian side)."

The Northern Superchargers will be back in action again on July 31 (Saturday) against the Oval Invincibles in Leeds.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar